QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Cramer Recommends Avoiding Fisker, GrowGeneration; Does He Prefer DraftKings Or Penn?

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not going to recommend Fisker Inc FSR as it is going to "lose money hand over fist."

Cramer said he needs to do more research on DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.

Also Read: Tesla A 'Cornerstone Holding' — But Usually-Bullish Analyst Cuts Price Target Again Anyway

When asked about GrowGeneration Corp GRWG, he said, "It can’t be touched."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes DraftKings Inc DKNG more than Penn National Gaming, Inc PENN.

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsShort IdeasSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas