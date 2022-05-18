On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not going to recommend Fisker Inc FSR as it is going to "lose money hand over fist."

Cramer said he needs to do more research on DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.

When asked about GrowGeneration Corp GRWG, he said, "It can’t be touched."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes DraftKings Inc DKNG more than Penn National Gaming, Inc PENN.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr