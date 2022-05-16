CNBC's Final Trades: Iqvia Holdings, AutoZone, Occidental Petroleum And These Undervalued Picks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Iqvia Holdings Inc IQV, saying that the firm provides data analytics for life-sciences companies.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named AutoZone, Inc. AZO as his pick, citing its “strong top-line momentum, scores incredibly well on our earnings matrix, growing top-line 15% year-on-year, earnings 18%, strong pricing power and ability to pass on inflationary pressures to clients.”

Pete Najarian chose Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, saying the energy space seems to be “continuing to go to the upside.” He added, “This is a name that’s going to fly.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF JIGB as her final trade.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose XPO Logistics Inc XPO, saying that neither its split into two publicly traded companies nor its “great quarter” is “reflected in valuation.”