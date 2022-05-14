Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: General Motors, Plug Power, Disney, Twitter, Palantir And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

After falling all week, stocks saw a surge of buying on Friday, as traders continued to navigate the market volatility being driven by ongoing supply chain issues, sky-high inflation and continued geopolitical unrest.

The Nasdaq came to life on Friday, climbing 3.8%, but still ending the week down 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow rose by 1.5% on Friday to finish with a loss of 2.1% for the week. The S&P 500 ended the week 23 points above the key 4,000 level, up 2.4% on Friday, but down 1.4% for the week.

Market participants will be paying close attention as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as he speaks at a Wall Street Journal conference on Tuesday. Investors are currently anticipating a half-point interest rate hike at the June and July meetings, and potentially another 50 basis point hike in September.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Tesla Stake — Initiates Position In This Legacy Automaker Instead," by Rachit Vats, looks at why Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management scooped up shares in General Motors Co GM, the money management firm's first-ever buy in a Detroit-based automaker.

In "Why This Plug Power Analyst Is Undeterred By Q1 Miss; 'Valuation Deserves To Be At High-end Of Peer Group Range'," Shanthi Rexaline writes that a KeyBanc analyst isn't worried about the near term noise, as shares of Plug Power Inc PLUB plunged to their lowest level in about a year-and-a-half.

"'Disney The Only Asset We Want to Own in Media,' Analyst Says Following Q2 Results," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why an analyst is optimistic about The Walt Disney Company DIS as shares pulled back following the release of its quarterly results.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Will Coca-Cola Stock Reach $100 In 2022?

Analyst Says Peloton Could Flash A Buy Signal Soon: What To Watch For

AMC CEO: Over 35% Of Online Payments Are Crypto And Digital

The Bears

"Why Hindenburg Research Is Shorting Twitter: 'Musk Holds All The Cards'," by Wayne Duggan, explores why short seller Hindenburg Research said there's plenty of reason for investors to be skeptical of the Musk buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR.

In "Jim Cramer Unimpressed By Palantir Earnings: Why He Says The Software Stock Is 'Doing So Poorly'," Adam Eckert writes that CNBC's Jim Cramer says the Nasdaq is filled with companies that are under their cash position or are in danger of going through their cash position, and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is a perfect example.

"Analyst Reiterates $1 Price Target On AMC Entertainment After Q1 Beat: Here's Why," by Chris Katje, explains the reasons why MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler thinks that AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC will drop to $1, even as the company beat first-quarter estimates.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Prominent VC Warns Markets Could Fall 'Quite A Bit More'

Tesla April China Sales Hit Rock Bottom, Underperform Industry: What Investors Should Know

Is 'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Indicating More Pain For Investors?

