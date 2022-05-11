On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC very much as it’s a very "inexpensive, terrific, profitable company."

Cramer recommended being very careful with Mission Produce, Inc. AVO.

When asked about Black Knight Inc BKI, Cramer said, "There are a lot of stocks in the arbitrage world that are getting hit."

The "Mad Money" host said AECOM ACM is a tremendous infrastructure play. He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about Funko Inc FNKO, he said. "Many of us were confounded that the stock went down as low as it did."

Cramer said McKesson Corporation MCK is a really well-run company.

When asked about Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, Cramer said, "We have to hear if they have some secret weapon."

