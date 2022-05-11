QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Target, Metals & Mining And This Defensive Play

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian recommended SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME, adding “June 50 calls.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as his final trade. “Whether you believe my correction call or not, we’re at least due for relief rallies. Semis should lead and this is the biggest impact within the sector,” he added.

Stephanie Link of Hightower mentioned that Target Corporation’s TGT stock “is trading at 14.8 times earnings.” The average is 16 to 20 times, she added. “They’re gaining market share. I think the upcoming quarter’s going to be a strong one,” Link said.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said, “There are no call strikes on Wall Street. You don’t have to do anything you don’t want right now.” He added that there is about a 2.5% annual yield on the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cerity PartnersCNBCHightowerJim LebenthalJon NajarianJoshua BrownRitholtz Wealth ManagementStephanie LinkLong IdeasShort IdeasMediaTrading Ideas