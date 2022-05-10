Executives Buy Around $141M Of 4 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Appian acquired a total of 784,538 shares at at an average price of $45.13,. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35.4 million.

10% owner Appian acquired a total of 784,538 shares at at an average price of $45.13,. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35.4 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

Kymera Therapeutics

The Trade: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR Director Mark Lampert acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $19.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.87 million.

Director Mark Lampert acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $19.46. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.87 million. What’s Happening: Kymera Therapeutics recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Kymera Therapeutics recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What Kymera Therapeutics Does: Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: 4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

iHeartMedia

The Trade: iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT 10% owner Tabor Michael bought a total of 7,167,933 shares at an average price of $13.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $95.42 million.

10% owner Tabor Michael bought a total of 7,167,933 shares at an average price of $13.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $95.42 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. What iHeartMedia Does: iHeartMedia Inc is a US-based diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through the segments of the Multiplatform Group, the Digital Audio Group and the Audio & Media Services Group.

Uber Technologies