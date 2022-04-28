4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Bluejay Diagnostics

The Trade: Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Fisher acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $19.8 thousand.

Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share. What Bluejay Diagnostics Does: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.

Rise Gold

The Trade : Rise Gold Corp. RYES Director Lawrence W. Lepard acquired a total of 216,500 shares at an average price of $0.51. The insider spent around $110.59 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Lawrence W. Lepard acquired a total of 216,500 shares at an average price of $0.51. The insider spent around $110.59 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Rise Gold recently reported progress on Idaho-Maryland use permit.

: Rise Gold recently reported progress on Idaho-Maryland use permit. What Rise Gold Does: Rise Gold Corp is a mineral exploration stage mining company and its primary asset is a major past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property near Grass Valley, California, United States.

Augusta Gold

The Trade : Augusta Gold Corp. AUGG Director Augusta Investments Inc acquired a total of 22,500 shares at an average price of $1.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.61 thousand.

: Director Augusta Investments Inc acquired a total of 22,500 shares at an average price of $1.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.61 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock has gained 35% since the start of the year.

: The company’s stock has gained 35% since the start of the year. What Augusta Gold Does: Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties.

Accustem Sciences