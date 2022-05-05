Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Occidental Petroleum

The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 5,887,618 shares at at an average price of $57.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $336.22 million.

10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 5,887,618 shares at at an average price of $57.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $336.22 million. What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped 98% since the start of the year

The company’s shares have jumped 98% since the start of the year What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 157,000 shares at an average price of $48.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.57 million.

10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 157,000 shares at an average price of $48.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.57 million. What’s Happening: Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on Appian with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70.

Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on Appian with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70. What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

HCA Healthcare

The Trade: HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA 10% owner Thomas Frist Jr bought a total of 89,100 shares at an average price of $211.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.88 million.

10% owner Thomas Frist Jr bought a total of 89,100 shares at an average price of $211.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.88 million. What’s Happening: HCA Healthcare reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and cut FY22 guidance.

HCA Healthcare reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and cut FY22 guidance. What HCA Healthcare Does: HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

Fiserv