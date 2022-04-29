CNBC's Final Trades: SL Green Realty, Apple, Micron And This Telecom Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she didn’t trust Thursday’s rally and was “hiding out.” She named SL Green Realty Corp SLG as her final trade, saying “a 5.2% yield and trading at 10 times earnings.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group chose Apple Inc AAPL, citing “growth in its services business.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Micron Technology, Inc. MU as his final trade. “Under 70, you gotta buy it,” Weiss said.

Jon Najarian chose Vodafone Group Plc VOD. He said, “They’re buying the May 17s. I bought it.”