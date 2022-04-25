Executives Buy More Than $70M Of 4 Stocks

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 13,629 shares at at an average price of $85.18. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.16 million.

Sensient is expected to host a conference call on April 29, 2022, to discuss Q1 2022 earnings results. What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

Duolingo

The Trade: Duolingo, Inc. DUOL shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 17,400 shares at an average price of $88.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.55 million.

Duolingo, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results What Duolingo Does: Duolingo Inc is a mobile learning platform to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Hasbro

The Trade: Hasbro, Inc. HAS CEO Christian P Cocks bought a total of 10,102 shares at an average price of $89.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $905.05 thousand.

Hasbro recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced plans to repurchase between $75 million and $150 million of co.'s common stock. What Hasbro Does: Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio.

Affirm Holdings