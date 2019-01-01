|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NaturalShrimp (OTCQB: SHMP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NaturalShrimp.
There is no analysis for NaturalShrimp
The stock price for NaturalShrimp (OTCQB: SHMP) is $0.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NaturalShrimp.
NaturalShrimp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NaturalShrimp.
NaturalShrimp is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.