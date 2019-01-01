QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.2 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
5.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
154M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
641.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
NaturalShrimp Inc is a shrimp farming biotechnology company. The firm with its subsidiaries develops proprietary technologies for the growth and sale of natural shrimp indoors without the use of antibiotics or toxic materials. Its products include Vibrio suppression technology and Automated monitoring and control system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NaturalShrimp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NaturalShrimp (SHMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NaturalShrimp (OTCQB: SHMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NaturalShrimp's (SHMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NaturalShrimp.

Q

What is the target price for NaturalShrimp (SHMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NaturalShrimp

Q

Current Stock Price for NaturalShrimp (SHMP)?

A

The stock price for NaturalShrimp (OTCQB: SHMP) is $0.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NaturalShrimp (SHMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NaturalShrimp.

Q

When is NaturalShrimp (OTCQB:SHMP) reporting earnings?

A

NaturalShrimp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NaturalShrimp (SHMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NaturalShrimp.

Q

What sector and industry does NaturalShrimp (SHMP) operate in?

A

NaturalShrimp is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.