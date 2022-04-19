Insiders Buy More Than $210M Of 3 Stocks



Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Liquidia

The Trade: Liquidia Corporation LQDA 10%+ plus owner Caligan Partners LP acquired a total of 1,764,705 shares at an average price of $5.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9 million.

What's Happening: Liquidia recently reported a common stock offering of approximately 9.8 million shares at $5.10 per share.

What Liquidia Does: Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH).

Nielsen Holdings

The Trade: Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN 10% owner Snehal Amin acquired a total of 7,116,000 shares at an average price of $27.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $194.62 million.

What's Happening: The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock.

What Nielsen Holdings Does: Nielsen Holdings PLC operates as a media and content ecosystem provider and offers audience measurement, data and analytics services.

