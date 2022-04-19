CNBC's Final Trades: US Dollar, Energy Transfer, ONEOK And This Leading Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he preferred to remain in cash. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed more than 5% year to date.

Pete Najarian stated that there was a lot happening in the energy space. He named Energy Transfer LP ET as his final trade. “I think this is a name with all that natural gas…pipelines everywhere,” Najarian said. “I think this thing’s going higher,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named ONEOK, Inc. OKE, which is an Oklahoma-based natural gas company. He said he owns ONEOK stock.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose IBM IBM as her final trade. “They’re reporting tomorrow, but I think it’ll be tame. 5.2% dividend yield and trading at 13 times earnings,” she said.