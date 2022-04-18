So What's Up With Camber Energy Shares Popping Off Again?

Camber Energy Inc CEI shares are trading higher by 18.39% at $1.03. Oil and energy companies are trading higher as oil prices gain. Libya production outages and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have driven prices higher due supply concerns.

Traders and investors are also mentioning Camber Energy on social media as a potential short squeeze candidate. Camber Energy has a total share float of 360.11 million, of which 33.23 million shares are sold short, representing 9.23% of shares sold short.

See Also: Why DiDi Global Stock Is Falling

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.