CNBC's Final Call: Wells Fargo, Utilities And This Bond ETF

On CNBC's "Final Call," Tony Zhang said recommended Wells Fargo & Co WFC going into earnings and “selling a put vertical spread.” Shares of Wells Fargo Friday climbed just over 2% to close at $48.73.

Carter Worth recommended going long on home builders and short utilities. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU has gained close to 9% year to date. Meanwhile, iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT has lost over 12% so far in 2022.

Check out utilities stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “If you’re bearish on XLU, you can use put spreads. And if you want to press bearish bets on TLT, you can use ratio put spreads.”

Also Read: CNBC's Final Trades: Booking Holdings, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin And This Gold Stock