CNBC's Final Trades: Booking Holdings, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin And This Gold Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said she really liked Booking Holdings Inc BKNG as it’s a “beneficiary here not only of travel but also of dining related activity of OpenTable.”

She added that the company had reinstituted share buybacks. Booking Holdings is “poised to benefit in the environment that we see going forward.”

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr named Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX as his final trade. “Washington DC spending more money on defense. Raytheon is going to benefit,” he said.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT. “Pay close attention to stocks that are within 3% of all-time highs,” he recommended.

Pete Najarian named Kinross Gold Corporation KGC as his final trade, saying he loved gold stocks.