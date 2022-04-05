12 Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

General Motors Company GM was mentioned by Josh Brown as a sell at 12:09 p.m, shares moved 0.42% higher.

NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI was mentioned by Stephanie Link as a sell at 12:10 p.m, shares moved 1.14% higher.

Union Pacific Corporation UNP Jim Lebenthal mentioned he trimmed his position in Union Pacific at 12:16 p.m, shares moved 0.13% higher.

Home Depot Inc HD Lebenthal said he bought shares of Home Depot at 12:16 p.m, shares moved 0.49% higher.

McDonald's Corp MCD Link said she added shares of McDonald’s at 12:23 p.m, shares moved 0.27% higher.

Meta Platforms Inc FB Link said she added shares of Meta at 12:23 p.m, shares spiked 1.37% higher.

Fortinet Inc FTNT Link said she bought more shares of Fortinet at 12:23 p.m, shares moved 1.13% higher.

Restoration Hardware Holdings RH Brown said he doubled his position in RH at 12:33 p.m, shares moved 1.46% higher.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE Jon Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Cenovus at 12:52 p.m, shares moved 1.73% higher.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m, shares moved 0.50% higher.

CVS Health Corp CVS was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.03% lower.

AbbVie Inc ABBV was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.12% higher.