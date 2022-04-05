Apple App Store Analysis: This Streaming App Passed Disney+ And Netflix Over The Weekend Thanks To Wrestlemania

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE held its first full-capacity two-night WrestleMania event in company history over the weekend.

A related mobile application experienced increased download volume in the Apple Inc AAPL app store during the event.

What Happened: The Peacock TV app saw heavy usage during the wrestling event. WWE inked an exclusive streaming deal with Peacock TV parent Comcast Corp CMCSA last year.

The Peacock TV app was ranked as high as 34th and as low as 64th in the app store during March, according to data from SimilarWeb. The streaming app surged into the 13th spot on Saturday when WrestleMania 38 kicked off, passing two streaming heavyweight competitors in the process.

The Comcast-owned app moved past Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney+ app, which is currently ranked 24th, and the Netflix Inc NFLX app, which is sitting in the 16th spot.

As of Tuesday, the Peacock TV app has fallen to 34th in the Apple app store, but it remains near the top of the range it bounced around last month.

The Peacock TV app has an average user rating of 4.6 (out of 5), which is above Disney's 4.4 rating and Netflix's 3.8 rating.

CMCSA Price Action: Comcast shares have traded between $44.27 and $61.80 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.03% at $47.87 at Tuesday's close, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Blake Patterson from Flickr.