Executives Buy Over $93M Of 3 Stocks

Invesco

The Trade: Invesco Ltd. IVZ 10% owner Trian Fund Management Lp acquired a total of 3,724,600 shares at an average price of $23.12. To acquire these shares, it cost around $86.12 million.

What's Happening: Goldman Sachs recently maintained Invesco with a Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $24.5.

Goldman Sachs recently maintained Invesco with a Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $24.5.. What Invesco Does: Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (69% of managed assets) and institutional (31%) clients.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 23,859 shares at an average price of $84.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.01 million.

What's Happening: Sensient Technologies, in February, reported consolidated revenue of $340.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Sensient Technologies, in February, reported consolidated revenue of $340.4 million for the fourth quarter. What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

