Executives Buy Over $17M Of 3 Stocks

JELD-WEN Holding

The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 453,790 shares at an average price of $21.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.9 million.

What's Happening: JP Morgan downgraded JELD-WEN Holding from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $29 to $23.

JP Morgan downgraded JELD-WEN Holding from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $29 to $23. What JELD-WEN Holding Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products.

Purple Innovation

The Trade: Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL 10% owner Coliseum Capital Coinvest Iii Lp acquired a total of 650,000 shares at an average price of $6.47. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.21 million.

What's Happening: Purple Innovation recently announced a $65 million offering of common stock.

Purple Innovation recently announced a $65 million offering of common stock. What Purple Innovation Does: Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products.

