CNBC's Final Trades: Carlyle Group, Oracle, Kinder Morgan And This Defensive Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he was long on Carlyle Group Inc CG.

“Looks like it is snapping a downtrend that dates back to before Thanksgiving. Could be a breakout,” he added.

Carlyle Group “just announced a monster deal,” Brown mentioned. He added, “I encourage everybody to take a look at this company among all of the private equity names as a vehicle for future growth.”

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked Oracle Corporation ORCL because it's “growing its cloud business and autonomous database solutions.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Kinder Morgan Inc KMI as his pick.

“It has lagged behind the whole energy complex and that’s just not right. It’s been breaking out the last couple of weeks. I think this is the real one,” he added. Lebenthal expects the stock to rise above $20 and “shoot much higher from there.”

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN as her final trade.

“If you want to keep your head out and keep hiding out in this dicey year, I think this is a really safe, secure place to be,” she added.