Executives Sell Over $640M Of 5 Stocks

Although oil futures traded higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Inspire Medical Systems

The Trade: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) CEO and President Timothy P Herbert sold a total of 130,000 shares at an average price of $250.52. The insider received around $32.57 million from selling those shares.

Ameriprise Financial

The Trade: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Chairman and CEO James M Cracchiolo sold a total of 56,622 shares at an average price of $314.16. The insider received around $17.79 million from selling those shares.

Apria

The Trade: Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) 10% owner Stephen Schwarzman sold a total of 14,187,515 shares at an average price of $37.50. The insider received around $532.03 million as a result of the transaction.

California Resources

The Trade: California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) 10% owner Steven Tananbaum sold a total of 609,209 shares at an average price of $49.35. The insider received around $30.07 million from selling those shares.

NVIDIA