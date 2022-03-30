CNBC's Final Trades: Paramount, UnitedHealth, Dutch Bros And This Stock That's Down Over 50% YTD

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Paramount Group Inc PGRE is a “winner in the streaming wars.” He added, “I think the market is realizing that.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower said UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH is a “best-in-class managed health care company.” She added, “I love this deal that they bought today.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Dutch Bros Inc BROS as his pick. “It looks like a breakout in progress,” he added. “Stock’s breaking above 60, which it’s been trying to do since early February,” Brown further said.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Pete Najarian named FuboTV Inc FUBO as his final trade, saying there had been some call buying. The stock is “absolutely beaten down,” he added.

Also Read: All The Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'