All The Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Josh Brown mentioned the stock has had 10 consecutive days of gains at 12:04 p.m., shares ticked 0.06% higher after.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Brown said he expected Robinhood to run, speaking on how beaten down the stock was at 12:18 p.m., shares ticked 1% higher after.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Mentioned by Jim Lebenthal at 12:41 p.m., shares spiked 1.24% on volume.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Pete Najarian highlighted unusual options activity at 12:48 p.m., shares moved 0.14% higher.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Lucid at 12:49 p.m., shares moved 0.42% higher before falling 0.17%

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Najarian said he exited his calls at 12:49 p.m., shares moved 0.68% lower.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Stephanie Link mentioned buying more at 12:56 p.m., shares moved 0.16% higher.

Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: PARA) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 0.32% higher.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 1.65% higher.

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares spiked 3.54% higher.