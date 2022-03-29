 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

All The Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2022 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
All The Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Josh Brown mentioned the stock has had 10 consecutive days of gains at 12:04 p.m., shares ticked 0.06% higher after.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOODBrown said he expected Robinhood to run, speaking on how beaten down the stock was at 12:18 p.m., shares ticked 1% higher after.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Mentioned by Jim Lebenthal at 12:41 p.m., shares spiked 1.24% on volume.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Pete Najarian highlighted unusual options activity at 12:48 p.m., shares moved 0.14% higher.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Lucid at 12:49 p.m., shares moved 0.42% higher before falling 0.17%

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOWNajarian said he exited his calls at 12:49 p.m., shares moved 0.68% lower.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Stephanie Link mentioned buying more at 12:56 p.m., shares moved 0.16% higher.

Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: PARA) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 0.32% higher.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 1.65% higher.

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares spiked 3.54% higher.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

Apple Stock Rises For 10 Consecutive Sessions - First Time Since 2010
Shaquille O'Neal And Steph Curry Win Oscars: Here Are The 6 Other Athletes To Win An Academy Award
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 29, 2022: GameStop, Tesla, OIL ETF And More
Researchers Accuse Russia's Yandex Of Breach Of User Privacy
Here's How Analysts View Apple's Latest Products, Services
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, March 29
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Small Cap Movers Media Trading Ideas