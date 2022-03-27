CNBC's Final Trades: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Uber, Transocean And This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM as her pick. “Technicals look good, share buyback, increasing dividends,” she added.

Pete Najarian named EQT Corporation EQT as his final trade. “I like what I’m seeing in the options right now. I’m not in it yet, but I will be pretty soon,” he said.

Sarat Sethi said Uber Technologies Inc UBER is partnering with taxi services and it is “the way to improve cash flow” over the next couple of quarters.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said, “I’m with Pete in Transocean RIG.”

