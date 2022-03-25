Insiders Buying These 5 Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones surged around 350 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

STRATA Skin Sciences

The Trade: STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired a total of 33,300 shares at an average price of $1.57. To acquire these shares, it cost $52.4 thousand.

Strata Skin Sciences recently posted Q4 loss of $0.02 per share. What STRATA Skin Sciences Does: Strata Skin Sciences Inc is a medical technology company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders.

LiveOne

The Trade : LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.75. The insider spent around $18.75 thousand to buy those shares.

: The company said that Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event was awarded with the Best Live Moment award at the Digiday Video & TV Awards. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

NN

The Trade : NN, Inc. NNBR Director Hampton Thomas Wilson Jr acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $57.86 thousand.

: Keybanc, last week, downgraded NN from Overweight to Sector Weight. What NN Does: NN Inc is a diversified industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision solutions and components.

Red Cat Holdings

The Trade : Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO Jeffrey M Thompson acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.05. The insider spent $10.27 thousand to buy those shares.

: Red Cat recently said Q3 sales results were lower year over year. What Red Cat Does: Red Cat Holdings Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry.

