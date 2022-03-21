What Cramer Thinks About Hims & Hers Health, Gilead Sciences And More

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR as the company’s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. HTA "made a lot of sense."

When asked about Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO, Cramer said he has seen several companies like that. "I’m not going there," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS loses money, and he is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money.

When asked about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX, he said Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is the "best one if you want to be in that group now."

Cramer said Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD looks very cheap, but that’s not the reason why drug stocks are bought. "We buy drug stocks because they’ve got growth, and Gilead has none," he commented.

When asked about DraftKings Inc. DKNG, he said, "Jim Chanos says it’s a great short. I think the time to short the stock was much, much higher."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr