Executives Buy Around $22M Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 140,000 shares at an average price of $52.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.4 million.

The company’s stock has dropped around 10% since the start of the year. What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

JELD-WEN Holding

The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 350,041 shares at an average price of $23.27. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.15 million.

JELD-WEN’s current CFO, John Linker, decided to resign to pursue another CFO opportunity and transition his responsibilities by the end of March. What JELD-WEN Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products.

DocuSign

The Trade: DocuSign, Inc. DOCU President and CEO Daniel Springer bought a total of 66,882 shares at an average price of $74.76. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 million.

DocuSign, last week, reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What DocuSign Does: DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

