Boeing Tests Suppliers On 787 Output Hikes: Reuters
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is said to be testing suppliers' capacity to meet 787 Dreamliner output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
- Boeing has discussed ambitious scenarios with parts makers as it surveys an industry crippled by successive crises and now facing labor and materials shortages deepened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Boeing's recovery plan could see it increase the current monthly rate of two 787s to three around May and four around November.
- The report also cited Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu that estimated monthly output would stay at two in 2022, rising to 3.5 in 2023 but remaining below 5 "to facilitate the burndown of inventory."
