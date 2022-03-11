 Skip to main content

Boeing Tests Suppliers On 787 Output Hikes: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is said to be testing suppliers' capacity to meet 787 Dreamliner output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Boeing has discussed ambitious scenarios with parts makers as it surveys an industry crippled by successive crises and now facing labor and materials shortages deepened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Related: Boeing Registers 22 Aircraft Deliveries In February
  • Boeing's recovery plan could see it increase the current monthly rate of two 787s to three around May and four around November.
  • The report also cited Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu that estimated monthly output would stay at two in 2022, rising to 3.5 in 2023 but remaining below 5 "to facilitate the burndown of inventory."
  • Also read: US Federal Aviation Administration Finalizes Boeing 777 Safety Directives After Fan Blade Failures: Reuters.
  • Price Action: BA shares trading higher by 0.25% at $178.84 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

