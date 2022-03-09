CNBC's Final Trades: Kinder Morgan, PayPal Holdings, Meta Platforms And More

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC was trading at a 30% discount to Bitcoin.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc’s APD stock “is down a lot this year.” The company is in an oligopoly and “we’re looking for continued industrial usage, particularly towards cleaner fuels,” she added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Kinder Morgan Inc KMI as her pick. She believes it’s a good way to "hideout and collect a 5.5% dividend yield."

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, saying its stock is down, and the market is “still growing very fast.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower named Meta Platforms Inc FB as her final trade.

Also Read: CNBC's Final Trades: Cash, ChargePoint Holdings, CVS Health And More