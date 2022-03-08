CNBC's Final Trades: Cash, ChargePoint Holdings, CVS Health And More

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose cash, saying “not buying anything here.” The US dollar index (DXY) has gained more than 3% year to date.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT as his pick. The stock is “looking sexy,” Brown said.

Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose short term treasuries as her final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named CVS Health Corp CVS as his pick. Shares of the company have lost close to 6% over the past month.