Oil And Gas Stocks On Retail-Investor Radar Heading Into New Week As Elon Musk Pleads For Increased Production

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Heading into a new trading week, oil and gas stocks are seeing high interest from retail investors amid the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Stocks such as Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY, United States Oil Fund LP USO, iPath Pure Beat Crude Oil ETN OIL and Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM are among the ten most discussed stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum as at press time early Monday.
United States Oil Fund, Indonesia Energy Corp. Limited INDO, Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum are the top four trending tickers on Stocktwits.
[LIVE ON YOUTUBE] How Pro-Traders are Riding the Volatility wave for Fast 3-digit GAINS with Matt Maley. Click Here now to Watch!
Meanwhile, activist investor Carl Icahn has in recent days sold the last of what was earlier a nearly 10% stake in Occidental Petroleum, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Why It Matters: Crude oil prices continued to surge early Monday after it was reported that the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports.
Surging oil prices have stoked concerns about inflation as Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter.
Gas prices in the U.S. have reached their highest levels since 2008 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated last week.
The surge in oil prices prompted Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to plead on Friday that the U.S. should immediately increase oil and gas production.
Read Next: What's Causing A Slide In Alibaba, JD And Other Tech Stocks In Hong Kong Today?
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For a limited time only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.