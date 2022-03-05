 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Hate To Say It' But We Need to Do This 'Immediately': Tesla's Elon Musk Says On Twitter
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
'Hate To Say It' But We Need to Do This 'Immediately': Tesla's Elon Musk Says On Twitter

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Friday made a puzzling plea on Twitter regarding non-renewable sources of energy.

What Happened: Musk said in a tweet that oil and gas production should be increased immediately. The urgent plea comes in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has caused a spike in oil prices, leading to a big jump in gas prices.

The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline in the U.S. increased to $3.84 on Friday, up from $3.61 on Monday, according to AAA data. 

The Tesla CEO went on to add, "extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures."

This statement from Musk was unexpected, as Tesla's business is operating with the goal of supplanting conventional energy production with sustainable energy sources. Additionally, Musk explicitly said in the past that Tesla's mission is to "hasten the oil industry's demise."

The Tesla CEO explained why he made the suggestion in a follow-up tweet, in which he conceded the limitations of renewable energy sources.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Giga Berlin Update, Rivian Crashes On Price Hike Gaffe, Lucid Slashes Guidance, Honda-Sony Team Up, Nio Headed To Hong Kong And More

Why It's Important: Oil and gas prices have shot up since the start of the crisis in Eastern Europe. Russia is one of the world's largest oil producer and the second-largest exporter. It also supplies natural gas to Europe.

With Western nations imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it is feared that Russia may refuse to sell oil.

Although energy exports are still not subject to sanctions, European nations are reportedly exploring alternatives, and have asked refiners to avoid taking Russian oil supplies.

Earlier in February, Germany stalled the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project that was designed to double Russian gas supply to Germany.

These might pose a risk to oil supply, especially at a time the industry grapples with lean inventories in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Link: Tesla's Giga Berlin Factory Receives Final Environmental OK: What Investors Need To Know

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Says He Is A 'Free Speech Absolutist' After Refusing To Block Russian New Sources On Starlink
EV Week In Review: Tesla Giga Berlin Update, Rivian Crashes On Price Hike Gaffe, Lucid Slashes Guidance, Honda-Sony Team Up, Nio Headed To Hong Kong And More
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs
Markets Close Lower As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates
Chart Wars: Between Tesla And General Motors, Which EV Stock Can Reverse First?
Tesla's Giga Berlin Factory Receives Final Environmental OK: What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com