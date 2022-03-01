Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Costco, Kroger Or ChargePoint?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT):

The latest price target for Costco was by Truist Securities on Jan. 13. The analyst firm set a price target of $606, a possible 16.71% upside. Fifty analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Costco has 815 stores worldwide, with most sales derived in the United States and Canada. Costco sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment.

Costco’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Costco is expected to report EPS of $2.73 on revenue of $51.29 billion.

The latest price target for Kroger was by Deutsche Bank on Feb. 23. The analyst firm set a price target of $43, a possible -8.08% downside. Twenty-four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Kroger is an American grocer with roughly 2,700 stores nationwide.

Kroger’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Kroger is expected to report EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $32.75 billion.

The latest price target for ChargePoint was by Needham on Feb. 22. The analyst firm set a price target of $24, a possible 65.35% upside. Sixteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

ChargePoint is an EV charging network provider committed to enabling the electrification of mobility for all people and goods.

ChargePoint’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint is expected to report an EPS loss of 15 cents on revenue of $76.62 million.