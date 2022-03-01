Twitter Is Ramping Up Bitcoin And Ethereum Related Offerings But That's Not Enough To Impress Cathie Wood Right Now

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday sharply lowered its exposure in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as it dumped 517,882 shares — estimated to be worth $18.4 million based — in the social media company that it was bullish on until late last year.

Twitter stock closed 0.74% higher at $35.5 a share on Monday. Shares of the company have been under pressure lately and are down 22.3% since Parag Agarwal was named CEO on Nov. 29.

Including the latest sale, the popular stock-picking firm known for bets in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and others, sold 9.25 million shares in Twitter in February.

The latest sale lowers Ark Invest’s exposure in Twitter by about 22.5%, based on shares that it held prior to Monday’s trade.

Ark Invest owns shares in Twitter via two of its active exchange-traded funds — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

The two ETFs held 2.3 million shares — worth $81.3 million — in Twitter, prior to Monday’s trade.

Twitter has recently expanded its feature that allows users to send tips through their mobiles using an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) address. The feature was piloted on iOS in September and let users send and receive tips in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Wood is bullish on both Bitcoin And Ethereum and views them as great assets for diversification in 2022. The popular stock picker has been buying shares in crypto-led fintech companies.

The 37-year old Agrawal was named CEO in November after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s surprise resignation. Ark Invest had scooped over 1.1 million shares in the company after Dorsey stepped down.

Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades on Monday: