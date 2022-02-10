Cathie Wood Sells Yet Another $12M In Twitter Shares Ahead Of Social Media Company's Q4 Earnings Report

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday further lowered its exposure in Twitter Inc TWTR, a day before the microblogging company is scheduled to report its financial results for the latest quarter.
Ark Invest sold 315,130 shares — estimated to be worth $11.9 million — in the San Francisco, California-based company.
Twitter stock closed 5.11% higher at $37.8 a share on Wednesday. The stock has been under pressure lately and is down 19.7% since Parag Agarwal was named CEO on Nov. 29.
The popular investment firm has sold about 4.5 million Twitter shares this week. The latest sale lowers the exposure in the company by about 10%, based on shares that it held prior to Wednesday’s trade.
Ark Invest owns shares in Twitter via three of its active exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.
The three ETFs held 3.2 million shares — worth $115 million — in Twitter, prior to Wednesday’s trade.
The 37-year old Agrawal was named CEO after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s surprise resignation.
Twitter is scheduled to report quarterly financial results on Thursday before the opening bell.
Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades on Wednesday:
- Bought 15,490 shares — estimated to be worth $215,465.9— in Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Wednesday. Stock closed 3.96% higher at $13.91 a share.
- Bought 900 shares — estimated to be worth $5,184— in ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI. The stock closed 14.3% higher at $5.76 a share.
