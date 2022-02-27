CNBC's Final Trades: iShares MSCI UK, Illumina, US Silica And This Company That Has An Attractive Buyout Deal

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE:EWU), saying that the opportunities in Europe were “insulated from Fed rate hikes, and you get a nice dividend yield while you’re in.”

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is “a really well-positioned company.” The recent pullback presents an opportunity, she added.

Jon Najarian said that US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) has beaten consensus estimates for fourth quarters in a row. “Demand through the roof,” he added.

Stephen Weiss chose Short Hills Capital Partners named 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), which recently received a buyout deal from DCP Capital Partners. “Of course, there’s a risk that the deal doesn’t work,” he added. The price is $57.25, Weiss mentioned that it’s “a nice 10%.” He further said he expects the deal to go through.

