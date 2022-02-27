QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: iShares MSCI UK, Illumina, US Silica And This Company That Has An Attractive Buyout Deal

byCraig Jones
February 27, 2022 4:08 pm
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE:EWU), saying that the opportunities in Europe were “insulated from Fed rate hikes, and you get a nice dividend yield while you’re in.”

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is “a really well-positioned company.” The recent pullback presents an opportunity, she added.

Jon Najarian said that US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) has beaten consensus estimates for fourth quarters in a row. “Demand through the roof,” he added.

Stephen Weiss chose Short Hills Capital Partners named 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), which recently received a buyout deal from DCP Capital Partners. “Of course, there’s a risk that the deal doesn’t work,” he added. The price is $57.25, Weiss mentioned that it’s “a nice 10%.” He further said he expects the deal to go through.

