CNBC's Final Trades: Lululemon, Raytheon, Compass Diversified Holdings And This Cybersecurity Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) represents “growth at a reasonable price.”

He added that the stock was valued “somewhere around 70 times earnings in the end of 2021” and that it’s now “more reasonable around 40.” which is “exactly what it traded from 2018 through 2019 when the stock doubled.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said industrials are undervalued right now and “one of the solid industrials” is Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX). The stock could offer “very good returns over time,” he added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) as her pick, saying it “owns a portfolio of companies with low economic sensitivity” and trades at 9 times earnings with a 4.2% dividend yield.

Jon Najarian named Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) as his pick.