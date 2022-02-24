QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-374.66
38742.06
-0.96%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

CNBC's Final Trades: Lululemon, Raytheon, Compass Diversified Holdings And This Cybersecurity Stock

byCraig Jones
February 24, 2022 6:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Lululemon, Raytheon, Compass Diversified Holdings And This Cybersecurity Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) represents “growth at a reasonable price.”

He added that the stock was valued “somewhere around 70 times earnings in the end of 2021” and that it’s now “more reasonable around 40.” which is “exactly what it traded from 2018 through 2019 when the stock doubled.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said industrials are undervalued right now and “one of the solid industrials” is Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX). The stock could offer “very good returns over time,” he added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) as her pick, saying it “owns a portfolio of companies with low economic sensitivity” and trades at 9 times earnings with a 4.2% dividend yield.

Jon Najarian named Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) as his pick.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

3 Reasons Family Offices Should Invest in the Staffing Sector

Mad Money Lightning Round: Cramer Advises Investors To Buy Enterprise Products Partners (CGNX, CODI, EPD, AAPL, NFLX, UNG, CHK)

BH As The Highest Conviction Stock Position In Portfolio