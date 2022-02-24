Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Southern Copper, SentinelOne And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is a very good cybersecurity company, but Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) just released great results, and it "didn’t do anything much in the end, even though it did go up. So, how’s is this one going to go up? I say look elsewhere."

When asked about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), Cramer said he likes copper as it is a great indicator of what’s happening in the nation. Cramer said he likes Southern Copper’s yield and believes the stock should be higher, not lower.

Cramer said Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is "just falling apart. But it’s one of these things, again, it’s like digital solutions for business at home. I mean, there’s just no reason to have so many of these companies."

When asked about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), Cramer said he likes natural gas liquids. "I’m OK with it," he added.

The Mad Money host said although he likes Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), but he wishes Chairman Kelcy Warren to "frankly allow someone younger come in, because he did some things in the environmental side that I’m not crazy about."