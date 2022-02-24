QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-381.18
38735.54
-0.97%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Traders Turn Very Bullish On Coinbase Into Earnings, Options Expert Says

byCraig Jones
February 24, 2022 8:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Traders Turn Very Bullish On Coinbase Into Earnings, Options Expert Says

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the market is currently implying “a whopping 12.7% move on this earnings.” This compares to the 4.6% move over the past three quarters, he mentioned.

Zhang said the markets were also implying unusually high volatility until the end of this week. One trader was taking advantage of the volatility by selling nearly 600 of the February 25 weekly 175-puts at an average price of $9.40 per contract, he added.

“If the stock is below $175 by Friday, this trader has to buy $10 million worth of this stock. So, a fairly bullish bet on Coinbase going into the earnings event here,” Zhang said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase, Porsche, Live Nation And This Beverage Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) as her pick. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Roblox, Western Digital, Paramount, Coinbase Global And This Tech Major

CNBC's Final Trades: Roblox, Western Digital, Paramount, Coinbase Global And This Tech Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), saying he has added to his position in this stock. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase Global, Live Nation Entertainment, Qorvo And More

CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase Global, Live Nation Entertainment, Qorvo And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT) as her pick. read more

CNBC's Final Trades: Infosys, Salesforce, Coinbase Global And This Luxury Goods Retailer

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) is based in India and has become the global leader in IT outsourcing and c read more