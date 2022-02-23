Thinking About Buying Stock In Root Insurance, Skillz Or FuboTV?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT), Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) and FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO):

The latest price target for Root was by Wells Fargo on Jan. 4. The analyst firm set a price target for $5, a possible 224.68% upside. Eleven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Root’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Root develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company.

The latest price target for Skillz was by BTIG on Oct. 27, which initiated a Neutral rating on the stock. Six analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Skillz’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Skillz is a mobile game development company. Its platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games.

The latest price target for FuboTV was by LightShed Partners on Jan. 28., which upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

FuboTV’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

FuboTV is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content.