Why Jim Cramer Believes Sirius XM Is Inexpensive

byCraig Jones
February 23, 2022 7:32 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is likely to "lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it,"

With American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) losing a lot of money, Cramer  is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money unless they can return to profitability "within the next year, at least."

When asked about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), the "Mad Money" host said, "I need straight out earnings to recommend a stock on this show" as his job is to preserve wealth during a turbulence period and also make wealth in case of an opportunity.

Cramer said AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is still cheap and also got a good dividend. "Large, large position for the Investing Club, and I say stay long."

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is inexpensive, Cramer said. He believes used car prices have surged so high that "people aren’t buying enough cars. But it will happen." He likes the stock at $6 per share.

