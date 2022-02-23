QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 411.49
39630.66
+ 1.05%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Cathie Wood Dumps Another $123M In Palantir Shares, Loads Up $20M In Tesla On The Dip

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 22, 2022 10:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Dumps Another $123M In Palantir Shares, Loads Up $20M In Tesla On The Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold 11,761,901 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) worth nearly $123.3 million — based on the stock’s Tuesday closing.

Palantir shares ended Tuesday’s regular session 4.9% lower at $10.48. The Peter Thiel-co-founded company’s shares were mostly unchanged in the after-hours trading.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Palantir missed earnings estimates earlier in the month for the fourth quarter, following which Wood has been on a dumping spree. On Feb.18, Ark sold 13.5 million shares of Palantir worth an estimated $148.9 million. 

Wood’s latest sale of PLTR shares came on a day when the company announced a partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention centered around a fight against COVID-19.

Ark also purchased 24,366 shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), worth $20.02 million, on Tuesday.

Tesla shares rose 1.15% to $831 in the after-hours trading on Tuesday. The shares ended the regular session 4.1% lower at $821.53.

The Elon Musk-led automaker is Ark Invest’s largest holding across funds. The market value of shares held by Ark was worth $1.32 billion at Tuesday’s closing.

Tesla shares fell along with other automotive names on Tuesday as investors weighed in the potential impact of rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Read Next: Tesla Restaurant And Drive In-Theater Planned For Q2 In Hollywood And Could Accept Dogecoin

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Ark Is Now Completely Out Of Netflix

Cathie Wood's Ark Is Now Completely Out Of Netflix

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold the remaining shares that it held in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to fully cut its exposure in the streaming video-on-demand company. read more
Palantir Shares Crash Monday: What's Next?

Palantir Shares Crash Monday: What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower Monday as the market continues to dip. The market as a whole has been dropping the past couple of weeks as technology stocks see a bear market. Palantir was down 11.35% at $12 at publication Monday. read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood Loads Up In This Crypto Stock As It Crashes 25% On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) on the day shares of the cryptocurrency bank plummeted after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results on higher expenses. read more
Cathie Wood Sells Another $3M Shares In Tesla On Wednesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood Sells Another $3M Shares In Tesla On Wednesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), selling 2,656 shares — estimated to be worth $2.9 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker. read more