Cathie Wood Halves Exposure In Palantir, Dumps $148.9M Worth Shares On Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday sold more shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) halving its exposure in the Peter Thiel-backed company.

The popular investment management firm sold 13.5 million shares of the big data company, estimated to be worth $148.9 million based on Friday’s closing.

Palantir stock closed 6.4% lower at $11.02 a share on Friday. The stock is down 16% in the past week.

Ark Invest held 25.53 million shares in Palantir, prior to Friday’s trade, implying the popular stock picking firm had slashed nearly 52% of its total stake a day later.

This was the St. Petersburg, California based Ark Invest’s second straight share dump in Palantir after the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before the market opened on Thursday.

The software company, known for its work with government agencies, had reported earnings of 2 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $432.87 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $417.69 million.

The investment firm had sold 4.77 million shares of Palantir a day before.

Ark Invest owns shares in Palantir via all of its six active exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

Ark Invest had been piling up shares in Palantir for months, prior to the recent sell off.

