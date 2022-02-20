 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood Halves Exposure In Palantir, Dumps $148.9M Worth Shares On Friday
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2022 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood Halves Exposure In Palantir, Dumps $148.9M Worth Shares On Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday sold more shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) halving its exposure in the Peter Thiel-backed company.

The popular investment management firm sold 13.5 million shares of the big data company, estimated to be worth $148.9 million based on Friday’s closing. 

Palantir stock closed 6.4% lower at $11.02 a share on Friday. The stock is down 16% in the past week.

Ark Invest held 25.53 million shares in Palantir, prior to Friday’s trade, implying the popular stock picking firm had slashed nearly 52% of its total stake a day later.

This was the St. Petersburg, California based Ark Invest’s second straight share dump in Palantir after the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before the market opened on Thursday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Dumps $56M In Palantir Shares After Dismal Earnings

The software company, known for its work with government agencies, had reported earnings of 2 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $432.87 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $417.69 million.

The investment firm had sold 4.77 million shares of Palantir a day before.

Ark Invest owns shares in Palantir via all of its six active exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

Ark Invest had been piling up shares in Palantir for months, prior to the recent sell off.

Photo: Courtesy of Cory Doctorow on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARKK + PLTR)

Why Did Palantir's Stock Rally Today?
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 24, 2022: Tesla, GameStop, Alibaba And More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.4M In Palantir And $7.8M In This Social Media Company On Wednesday
Quick Pitch: North Equities Presents Solution To Outdated Investor Relations Campaigns
Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 23, 2022: Palantir, GameStop, Tesla, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathie Wood Peter ThielNews Sector ETFs ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com