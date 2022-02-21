CNBC's Final Trades: AbbVie, Home Depot, Cisco Systems And This Undervalued Tech Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) delivered another strong set of results earlier this month, with 13% EPS growth and dividend above 4%. “I like it in this market here,” Snipe added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said that she loved Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) “adjacently to the housing market” and that the company had “already done the work” for building its ecommerce platform.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Cisco Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock was down 10% year to date, and they had posted “a great quarter,” with $14 billion in backlog and the “third year in a row of 30% product order growth.” The company has announced another buyback and has a 2.7% dividend yield, Link added.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his pick, saying he was “happy to see more recognition for how undervalued the company might be.”

