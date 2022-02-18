QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Roblox, Western Digital, Paramount, Coinbase Global And This Tech Major

byCraig Jones
February 18, 2022 7:18 am
CNBC's Final Trades: Roblox, Western Digital, Paramount, Coinbase Global And This Tech Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), saying he has added to his position in this stock.

Jon Najarian said he had bought calls in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said although labor is an issue for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), the company has “incredible pricing power” and is likely to not spend as much on infrastructure as it did over the past couple of years.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Paramount Global, which is the new name for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:PARA) as his pick. “Get your shares before the President’s Day Sale ends,” he added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) ahead of earnings.

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: AbbVie, Home Depot, Cisco Systems And This Undervalued Tech Major

CNBC's Final Trades: AbbVie, Home Depot, Cisco Systems And This Undervalued Tech Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) delivered another strong set of results earlier this month, with 13 read more
Amazon Is Undervalued, 'Worth $5,000 A Share': So What?

Amazon Is Undervalued, 'Worth $5,000 A Share': So What?

Third Point's Dan Loeb made bullish comments on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) earlier this week, suggesting the stock has $1 trillion in untapped value and is nearing a turning point. read more
Why This Investor Thinks Amazon's Stock Is Well Positioned Ahead Of Earnings

Why This Investor Thinks Amazon's Stock Is Well Positioned Ahead Of Earnings

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to announce its quarterly results after the market closes Thursday. Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello thinks the stock could be positioned for upside ahead of its report after underperforming the market for more than a y read more
Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

High-growth tech stocks have come under pressure in recent months as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, reducing bond buying and trimming the nearly $9 trillion in assets it's holding.  read more