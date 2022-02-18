CNBC's Final Trades: Roblox, Western Digital, Paramount, Coinbase Global And This Tech Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), saying he has added to his position in this stock.

Jon Najarian said he had bought calls in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said although labor is an issue for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), the company has “incredible pricing power” and is likely to not spend as much on infrastructure as it did over the past couple of years.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Paramount Global, which is the new name for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:PARA) as his pick. “Get your shares before the President’s Day Sale ends,” he added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) ahead of earnings.