QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 156.43
38543.32
+ 0.41%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

CNBC's Final Trades: Ross Stores, AutoZone, Northrop Grumman And More

byPriya Nigam
February 17, 2022 8:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Ross Stores, AutoZone, Northrop Grumman And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian chose Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The stock has climbed more than 50% year to date.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Wabtech) (NYSE:WAB) as her pick. The stock climbed 6.44% to close at $95.51 on Wednesday.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr cited Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) as his top trade. Shares of Ross Stores have shed almost 16% this year.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group chose AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) as his pick, while Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) as his.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jason Snipe Gives His Bullish Thoughts On Wayfair, AutoZone

Jason Snipe Gives His Bullish Thoughts On Wayfair, AutoZone

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe on CNBC's "Halftime Report" discussed his recent buys, which are AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) and Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W). read more
Holiday Sales Demonstrate Critical Nature of Omnichannel Presence

Holiday Sales Demonstrate Critical Nature of Omnichannel Presence

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Added Snapchat, Zoom And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock In July

Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Added Snapchat, Zoom And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock In July

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has acquired stakes in Reddit-favorite stock Advanced Micro Devices Inc. read more
Artificial Intelligence Is On The Side Of Apes? Tesla-Fame's AI-Based ETF Sells Facebook, Walmart And Buys AMC

Artificial Intelligence Is On The Side Of Apes? Tesla-Fame's AI-Based ETF Sells Facebook, Walmart And Buys AMC

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has sold a majority of its holdings in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Walmart Inc. (N read more