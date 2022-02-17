CNBC's Final Trades: Ross Stores, AutoZone, Northrop Grumman And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian chose Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The stock has climbed more than 50% year to date.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Wabtech) (NYSE:WAB) as her pick. The stock climbed 6.44% to close at $95.51 on Wednesday.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr cited Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) as his top trade. Shares of Ross Stores have shed almost 16% this year.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group chose AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) as his pick, while Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) as his.