Is Roblox The Ultimate Metaverse Stock? Key Data From 2021

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is one of the names commonly mentioned in metaverse conversations as the company continues to reimagine the way people come together through shared experiences.

Recent data on the company's blog further cements Roblox as a serious player in the interactive virtual reality space.

What To Know: The Roblox community grew from 32.6 million daily active users in 2020 to nearly 50 million across 180 countries by the end of November 2021.

Roblox developers leveraged the company's technology to create engaging and immersive games, which Roblox refers to as experiences.

26,953 experiences reached at least 100,000 visits, and 107,737 experiences were visited more than 10,000 times. The median Roblox user visited 40 unique experiences throughout the year.

Roblox said its simulated real-life activity experiences "dominated" the list of the most popular genres on the platform in 2021: "Empowering people to play, connect, and create on Roblox just like they can in the real world has always been core to who we are."

Roblox also said its fastest growing demographic is the 17-to-24 age bracket. "Much like the platform, many of the popular experiences have aged up meaningfully between 2020 and 2021, adding users from the 17+ audience."

Some of those popular experiences were created by musical artists and brands in partnership with Roblox. The company said all of the brand partner events hosted in 2021 saw great success with millions of visits, and nearly a third of those visits coming from its 17 and older audience.

The developer community is addressing the expanding market by rolling out new content updates and more complex experiences.

Roblox announced that more than 2.5 billion chat messages were sent in 2021 and one in five daily active users updated their avatars on any given day.

The company also highlighted its "triple-digit percentage surge" year-over-year in the number of new creators that used its free immersive creation engine, Roblox Studio, for the first time.

"With tens of millions of daily active users creating and sharing experiences on Roblox, there are boundless opportunities for innovative ideas that will shape our future in ways we can only imagine."

RBLX Price Action: Roblox has traded as low as $53.63 and as high as $141.59 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.11% at $65.25 Monday afternoon.

Photo: courtesy of Roblox.