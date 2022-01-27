CNBC's Final Trades: FactSet Research Systems, Uber Technologies, American Express, Schlumberger And This Banking Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is a small cap that has opportunity in it.

Pete Najarian said he already owned Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and is trying to buy more of this stock.

Sarat Sethi named American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has his pick, citing “great earnings and huge trajectory coming forward.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower said she had been adding Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) after a quarter of beat and raise, margin expansion, international pricing and robust free cash flows. Link expects the stock to go “much higher.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) as his pick.