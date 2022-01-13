Apple App Store Analysis: AT&T's HBO Max Passes Netflix, Disney+

AT&T Inc's (NYSE:T) HBO Max trails Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ in the streaming wars, but the HBO Max app is signaling that AT&T may be gaining some ground.

At very least, HBO Max has pulled ahead in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store battle.

HBO Max was ranked as low as 27th in January before surging higher over the last few days and passing both Netflix and Disney+ in the process, according to data from SimilarWeb.

HBO Max is currently ranked second in the "Top Free Apps" section of Apple's app store. Netflix is holding down the 17th spot and Disney is right behind it, ranked 18th.

Netflix began the month ranked seventh, but has been trending lower, while Disney has been bouncing around between 17th and 22nd.

HBO Max is clearly winning the app store battle to kick off the year. AT&T will look to take a bigger bite of the streaming market as it ramps up content in 2022.

T Price Action: AT&T has traded as low as $22.02 and as high as $33.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.55% at $26.86 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of AT&T.