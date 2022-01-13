Apple App Store Analysis: AT&T's HBO Max Passes Netflix, Disney+

byAdam Eckert
January 13, 2022 4:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Apple App Store Analysis: AT&T's HBO Max Passes Netflix, Disney+

AT&T Inc's (NYSE:T) HBO Max trails Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ in the streaming wars, but the HBO Max app is signaling that AT&T may be gaining some ground.

At very least, HBO Max has pulled ahead in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store battle.

HBO Max was ranked as low as 27th in January before surging higher over the last few days and passing both Netflix and Disney+ in the process, according to data from SimilarWeb.

HBO Max is currently ranked second in the "Top Free Apps" section of Apple's app store. Netflix is holding down the 17th spot and Disney is right behind it, ranked 18th.

See Also: 10 Most Anticipated New Shows Of 2022: Lord Of The Rings, 'Pam & Tommy' And Disney's Dominance

Netflix began the month ranked seventh, but has been trending lower, while Disney has been bouncing around between 17th and 22nd.

HBO Max is clearly winning the app store battle to kick off the year. AT&T will look to take a bigger bite of the streaming market as it ramps up content in 2022.

T Price Action: AT&T has traded as low as $22.02 and as high as $33.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.55% at $26.86 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of AT&T.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Alexa App Passes Disney, Twitter And DoorDash

Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Alexa App Passes Disney, Twitter And DoorDash

It looks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the holiday season. Amazon's Alexa app is surging in download volume and usage following the largest gift-giving time of the year. read more
Apple App Store Analysis: McDonald's Passes DoorDash, Walmart And Disney

Apple App Store Analysis: McDonald's Passes DoorDash, Walmart And Disney

McDonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) stock has been trending higher during the month of November and the company's app is moving up with it. read more
Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down

Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down

As the weather cools off, the Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) mobile app is heating up. read more
This Video Communications App Passed Netflix, Coinbase And Twitter In Apple's App Store

This Video Communications App Passed Netflix, Coinbase And Twitter In Apple's App Store

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is the 15th most downloaded application in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store as of Friday. read more